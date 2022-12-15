Technical Engineer – Gauteng Primrose

Job purpose:



We currently have a vacancy for a Technical Engineer and wish to invite suitably qualified applicants to submit their details for our consideration.

The successful incumbent will report to the Technical Manager and the responsibilities of the position include:

Perform electronic and mechanical repairs to products

Provide consultation support for installations

Undertake installations when required

Member of the Workshop Team to provide post-sale support to the staff, business partners and end-users

SMD component soldering skills

Personal computer, standard office equipment

Multiple and changeable priorities

Occasional stressful customer interface

Good verbal and written English skills

Strong telephone skills and courteous telephone manner

Effective and tactful communication with customers, sales, and other departments

Familiarity with Microsoft Windows operating systems

Repairs in a timely, neat, and accurate manner all defective hardware sent to the workshop by customers

Configures and test sales demo systems per demo request instructions

Performs occasional service calls at customers’ locations

Complete all required documentation in an accurate and legible fashion

Responsible for good housekeeping and safety practices

A person who can work on his/her own with minimum supervision

Minimum requirements:

Minimum 2 years repairing digital and /or RF equipment to component level

Matric, grade 12

A minimum of 2 years experience in technical repairs

Fluency in the English language

Valid Drivers License

Technical Minded

Good communication skills

Must be a team player

Work on Microsoft Office

Application Software

Barcode Printing Label Software

WLAN

Self-motivated

Second language would be advantageous

Enthusiasm in carrying out his/her duties

Experience in handling customers in all situations

Must have own reliable transport

Desired Skills:

Communication

Creativity

Innovation

Technical Knowledge

Leadership

Enthusiasm

