Technical Engineer – Gauteng Primrose

Job purpose:
We currently have a vacancy for a Technical Engineer and wish to invite suitably qualified applicants to submit their details for our consideration.
The successful incumbent will report to the Technical Manager and the responsibilities of the position include:
- Perform electronic and mechanical repairs to products
- Provide consultation support for installations
- Undertake installations when required
- Member of the Workshop Team to provide post-sale support to the staff, business partners and end-users
- SMD component soldering skills
- Personal computer, standard office equipment
- Multiple and changeable priorities
- Occasional stressful customer interface
- Good verbal and written English skills
- Strong telephone skills and courteous telephone manner
- Effective and tactful communication with customers, sales, and other departments
- Familiarity with Microsoft Windows operating systems
- Repairs in a timely, neat, and accurate manner all defective hardware sent to the workshop by customers
- Configures and test sales demo systems per demo request instructions
- Performs occasional service calls at customers’ locations
- Complete all required documentation in an accurate and legible fashion
- Responsible for good housekeeping and safety practices
- A person who can work on his/her own with minimum supervision
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum 2 years repairing digital and /or RF equipment to component level
- Matric, grade 12
- A minimum of 2 years experience in technical repairs
- Fluency in the English language
- Valid Drivers License
- Technical Minded
- Good communication skills
- Must be a team player
- Work on Microsoft Office
- Application Software
- Barcode Printing Label Software
- WLAN
- Self-motivated
- Second language would be advantageous
- Enthusiasm in carrying out his/her duties
- Experience in handling customers in all situations
- Must have own reliable transport
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Creativity
- Innovation
- Technical Knowledge
- Leadership
- Enthusiasm