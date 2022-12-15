Technical Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
A lucrative career opportunity exists for a passionate, innovative, and driven individual projects space.
CANDIDATE PROFILE
- The ideal candidate will have a B Tech/BSc/BEng in Metallurgy or Chemical engineering
- Candidates with a minimum of 10 years of experience, with a wide-range and in-depth knowledge of technical process capital project execution in the mining industry are preferred for this role
- Previous work experience in the mineral processing industry within the project space will be advantageous
- The incumbent must have a valid driver’s license and be able to obtain a certificate of medical fitness.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREA
- The technical lead will ensure that the best-in-class and fit-for-purpose plant design is implemented while ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards
- The incumbent is responsible for all process aspects of the project and will work closely with the internal project team as well as the Owners engineer and EPC business partner
- This will include but is not limited to: reviewing technical documents, managing test work, conducting studies, evaluating technical proposals, evaluating equipment design and selection, forming part of the commissioning team, and liaising with operations for plant handover
Desired Skills:
- Systems Testing
- Coding
- Leadership
- Problem Solving
- Analytical Thinking
- Project Management