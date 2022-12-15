Job purpose:
To analyse and create automated or manual tests that identify issues with software before a product launch.
Responsibilities:
- Provided and prepared test strategies and plans for functional/automation projects
- Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity.
- GUI/API automation/functional solutions using different tools
- Refinement of automation/functional tech methodologies and approaches.
- Ability to recommend and implement improvements to existing SQA processes.
- Define metrics and measurements to evaluate manual vs functional effectiveness
- Analysis, design and implement automation solutions
- Facilitate project workshops and scoping sessions
- Compile test strategy based on project
- Define and develop technical and manual staff via training, mentoring, and coaching.
- Provide creative solutions to increase employee effectiveness
- Have participated in all levels of product design, worked with a product manager, product development team, and end product user
- Can automate the acceptance test by leveraging coding skills.
- Can deal with end-users or customers and their experiences.
- A mix of a developer as well as a tester who has exposure to project management, interacts and understands end-user software requirements, knows product or domain knowledge and participates in product or software designing.
- Perform Test Analysis Design and execution either functionally or through automation.
- Defect logging using Jira in line with testing standards
- Reporting on testing progress and managing risks associated with testing progress.
- Escalate and communicate effectively across all departments within the organization.
- Ability to work in an Agile team and be familiar with Disciplined Agile Delivery.
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years as a Technical Test Analyst
- Preferred 3 to 5 years as a Technical Test Analyst
- BSC Computer Science / Similar
- Diploma/Degree in IT , ISTQB Certified
- Java, Selenium, Docker, API Testing
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Docker
- API Testing
- IT ISTQB Certified
- Computer Science