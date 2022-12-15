Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 15, 2022

Job purpose:

To analyse and create automated or manual tests that identify issues with software before a product launch.
Responsibilities:

  • Provided and prepared test strategies and plans for functional/automation projects
  • Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity.
  • GUI/API automation/functional solutions using different tools
  • Refinement of automation/functional tech methodologies and approaches.
  • Ability to recommend and implement improvements to existing SQA processes.
  • Define metrics and measurements to evaluate manual vs functional effectiveness
  • Analysis, design and implement automation solutions
  • Facilitate project workshops and scoping sessions
  • Compile test strategy based on project
  • Define and develop technical and manual staff via training, mentoring, and coaching.
  • Provide creative solutions to increase employee effectiveness
  • Have participated in all levels of product design, worked with a product manager, product development team, and end product user
  • Can automate the acceptance test by leveraging coding skills.
  • Can deal with end-users or customers and their experiences.
  • A mix of a developer as well as a tester who has exposure to project management, interacts and understands end-user software requirements, knows product or domain knowledge and participates in product or software designing.
  • Perform Test Analysis Design and execution either functionally or through automation.
  • Defect logging using Jira in line with testing standards
  • Reporting on testing progress and managing risks associated with testing progress.
  • Escalate and communicate effectively across all departments within the organization.
  • Ability to work in an Agile team and be familiar with Disciplined Agile Delivery.

Minimum requirements:

  • Minimum of 2 years as a Technical Test Analyst
  • Preferred 3 to 5 years as a Technical Test Analyst
  • BSC Computer Science / Similar
  • Diploma/Degree in IT , ISTQB Certified
  • Java, Selenium, Docker, API Testing

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Docker
  • API Testing
  • IT ISTQB Certified
  • Computer Science

