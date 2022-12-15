Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



To analyse and create automated or manual tests that identify issues with software before a product launch.

Responsibilities:

Provided and prepared test strategies and plans for functional/automation projects

Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity.

GUI/API automation/functional solutions using different tools

Refinement of automation/functional tech methodologies and approaches.

Ability to recommend and implement improvements to existing SQA processes.

Define metrics and measurements to evaluate manual vs functional effectiveness

Analysis, design and implement automation solutions

Facilitate project workshops and scoping sessions

Compile test strategy based on project

Define and develop technical and manual staff via training, mentoring, and coaching.

Provide creative solutions to increase employee effectiveness

Have participated in all levels of product design, worked with a product manager, product development team, and end product user

Can automate the acceptance test by leveraging coding skills.

Can deal with end-users or customers and their experiences.

A mix of a developer as well as a tester who has exposure to project management, interacts and understands end-user software requirements, knows product or domain knowledge and participates in product or software designing.

Perform Test Analysis Design and execution either functionally or through automation.

Defect logging using Jira in line with testing standards

Reporting on testing progress and managing risks associated with testing progress.

Escalate and communicate effectively across all departments within the organization.

Ability to work in an Agile team and be familiar with Disciplined Agile Delivery.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum of 2 years as a Technical Test Analyst

Preferred 3 to 5 years as a Technical Test Analyst

BSC Computer Science / Similar

Diploma/Degree in IT , ISTQB Certified

Java, Selenium, Docker, API Testing

Desired Skills:

Java

Docker

API Testing

IT ISTQB Certified

Computer Science

