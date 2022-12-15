Test Analyst

Job purpose:
To manage and support the assigned Business Technology team to ensure that delivery is aligned with business requirements and that best fit and sustainable solutions are applied. To support and enable quality solutions by ensuring that testing is effectively planned, monitored, and executed, and that core activity required by the testing framework are completed.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities, and trends that would add value to the required quality/test analysis work
- Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business
- Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements across the function
- Actively participate in team, cross-discipline, and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment(Current and planned)
- Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery
- Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/program. This includes proactive engagement with relevant teams toensure that solution delivery meets business needs
- Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area
- Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business
- Draft and maintain relevant test plans
- Monitor progress against plans and effective mitigation actions
- Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions
- Ensure compliance with governance processes
- Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
- Develop exit and entry criteria based on the consolidation of all test requirements
- Draft and maintain user acceptance testing (UAT) and training plans
Qualifications and education:
- Diploma/Degree
- Relevant certification (Testing)
- Relevant product/applications/service
- Test methodologies including quality assurance
- Documentation and requirement gathering
- Agile/DevOps principles and applications
- Bespoke BU/FA knowledge
- Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered
- Testing automation (preferred)
- Datawarehouse Testing Experience
- ETL Testing Experience
- PowerBI Testing Experience
- AI Testing
- Previous experience in Banking or Financial Services
Desired Skills:
- Attention to Detail
- Planning
- Organizational Skills
- Critical Thinking
- Agile Development Software