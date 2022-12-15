Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



To manage and support the assigned Business Technology team to ensure that delivery is aligned with business requirements and that best fit and sustainable solutions are applied. To support and enable quality solutions by ensuring that testing is effectively planned, monitored, and executed, and that core activity required by the testing framework are completed.

Duties and responsibilities:

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities, and trends that would add value to the required quality/test analysis work

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements across the function

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline, and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment(Current and planned)

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery

Provide relevant information to inform the accurate scoping of a project/program. This includes proactive engagement with relevant teams toensure that solution delivery meets business needs

Use quality management models and techniques to identify areas for improvement within the area

Determine corrective action to reduce errors and improve the quality of the system and services provided to business

Draft and maintain relevant test plans

Monitor progress against plans and effective mitigation actions

Evaluate emerging defects and recommend solutions

Ensure compliance with governance processes

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Develop exit and entry criteria based on the consolidation of all test requirements

Draft and maintain user acceptance testing (UAT) and training plans

Qualifications and education:

Diploma/Degree

Relevant certification (Testing)

Relevant product/applications/service

Test methodologies including quality assurance

Documentation and requirement gathering

Agile/DevOps principles and applications

Bespoke BU/FA knowledge

Systemic and integrated approach to testing so that up-stream and down-stream impacts are considered

Testing automation (preferred)

Datawarehouse Testing Experience

ETL Testing Experience

PowerBI Testing Experience

AI Testing

Previous experience in Banking or Financial Services

Desired Skills:

Attention to Detail

Planning

Organizational Skills

Critical Thinking

Agile Development Software

