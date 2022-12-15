Job purpose:
The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer is to ensure that client solution requirements are resolved in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA). They perform configurations, and action installations and attend to break/fix events.
Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for clients who purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions. Works directly with client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users. Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution. Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements. May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely.
The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer is to provide technical support to clients. This includes remotely supporting clients within service level agreements (SLAs), installing and configuring software and hardware, resolving incidents, performing root cause analysis, and adhering to any related processes such as change management. The TS Implementation Engineer is involved in more complex environments for installation, configuration, and fault management.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Interact with clients on-site to meet complex requirements of a solution.
- Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties.
- Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first-line resolution.
- Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.
- Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain project documentation.
- Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.
- Act as coach and mentor to more junior Implementation Engineers and Technicians.
- Assume responsibility for the coordination of the activities of the Engineers, in line with performance
- targets.
- May be required to serve periodically on the customer service desk, providing third-line telephonic,
- remote and on-site support and problem management.
- Included in higher complexity design work, with input to the design expected.
- expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization
Required Experience:
- Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role
- Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations
- Good project administration and documentation experience
- Report writing experience
- Basic project management
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
- Demonstrates project management and administration ability
- Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
- Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
- Good verbal communication skills
- Client-focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to coach, mentor, and provide guidance to team members
- Good understanding of project management principles
Qualifications and Certifications:
- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialized training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent
- Project management certification
Desired Skills:
- Technical Design
- Project Skills
- Engagement Skills
- Project Management
- Computer Science
- Information Technology