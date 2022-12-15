TS Implementation Engineer – Gauteng Primrose

Job purpose:



The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer is to ensure that client solution requirements are resolved in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA). They perform configurations, and action installations and attend to break/fix events.

Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for clients who purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions. Works directly with client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users. Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution. Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements. May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely.

The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer is to provide technical support to clients. This includes remotely supporting clients within service level agreements (SLAs), installing and configuring software and hardware, resolving incidents, performing root cause analysis, and adhering to any related processes such as change management. The TS Implementation Engineer is involved in more complex environments for installation, configuration, and fault management.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Interact with clients on-site to meet complex requirements of a solution.

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties.

Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first-line resolution.

Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.

Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain project documentation.

Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Act as coach and mentor to more junior Implementation Engineers and Technicians.

Assume responsibility for the coordination of the activities of the Engineers, in line with performance

targets.

May be required to serve periodically on the customer service desk, providing third-line telephonic,

remote and on-site support and problem management.

Included in higher complexity design work, with input to the design expected.

expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization

Required Experience:

Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role

Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations

Good project administration and documentation experience

Report writing experience

Basic project management

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates project management and administration ability

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client-focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to coach, mentor, and provide guidance to team members

Good understanding of project management principles

Qualifications and Certifications:

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialized training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent

Project management certification

Desired Skills:

Technical Design

Project Skills

Engagement Skills

Project Management

Computer Science

Information Technology

