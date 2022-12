UI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

An excellent opportunity exists for an experienced UI Developer

Qualifications and experience:

Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years experience)

Angular (2+)

Angular material

Bootstrap

NodeJS

NX (mono repo, shared libs, etc.)

Good understanding of MicroServices

Understanding of Micro Frontends

Kubernetes

Openshift

UX design

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Git (git-flow)

Spring Boot

JPA

Docker

SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)

Desired Skills:

Prototyping

Wireframing

Communication

UI Design

Adobe

Fluency in HTML/CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position