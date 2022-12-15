Web Content Creator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



As a Web Content Creator, you’ll be responsible for creating and updating our websites. You will be able to update existing pages or create new ones using Sharepoint on-prem 2016, Content Creation, and Photoshop/Illustrator.

Responsibilities:

Creates engaging and visually appealing web pages

Creates engaging, visually appealing, and easily readable web pages by following established standards

Creates content for marketing materials such as brochures, reports, and emails, which need to be visually appealing and enticing in order to attract potential customers

Creates content for newsletters and allows for one-click publication using SharePoint or WordPress.

Collects and organizes data from a variety of systems

Collaborates with the design team on various project and domain goals, including key visuals and workflow methods

Interprets business requirements to gather a range of information about the audience for the intended medium, then designs and creates graphics, multimedia, and interactive applications.

Analyzes medium specifics, such as typeface size, text layout, colors, and fonts, to produce effective and easily readable designs

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field required

4 years of experience in web development, website design, and/or web content creation

Must have 4 years of recent experience as a web content creator and with SharePoint on-prem 2016

Must have demonstrated experience working with CMS platforms such as WordPress or Joomla

Desired Skills:

Editing

Planning

Research

SEO

Data Analysis

Content Promotion

Learn more/Apply for this position