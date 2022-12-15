Job purpose:
As a Web Content Creator, you’ll be responsible for creating and updating our websites. You will be able to update existing pages or create new ones using Sharepoint on-prem 2016, Content Creation, and Photoshop/Illustrator.
Responsibilities:
- Creates engaging and visually appealing web pages
- Creates engaging, visually appealing, and easily readable web pages by following established standards
- Creates content for marketing materials such as brochures, reports, and emails, which need to be visually appealing and enticing in order to attract potential customers
- Creates content for newsletters and allows for one-click publication using SharePoint or WordPress.
- Collects and organizes data from a variety of systems
- Collaborates with the design team on various project and domain goals, including key visuals and workflow methods
- Interprets business requirements to gather a range of information about the audience for the intended medium, then designs and creates graphics, multimedia, and interactive applications.
- Analyzes medium specifics, such as typeface size, text layout, colors, and fonts, to produce effective and easily readable designs
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field required
- 4 years of experience in web development, website design, and/or web content creation
- Must have 4 years of recent experience as a web content creator and with SharePoint on-prem 2016
- Must have demonstrated experience working with CMS platforms such as WordPress or Joomla
Desired Skills:
- Editing
- Planning
- Research
- SEO
- Data Analysis
- Content Promotion