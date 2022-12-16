Senior UI/UX Designer at Awesomic – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Hey there!

Would you like to join a design community that gives daily support, instant feedback, and validation? How about adding all these to work with the best startups and businesses worldwide? ??

We are Awesomic – an app that provides design solutions. We’re fans of a holistic approach to design. That’s why our customers choose us for a whole range of designs: from logo to UI/UX, marketing, or brand design.

?? In 2 years, we’ve collaborated with more than 1,000 businesses and completed 10,000+ design tasks for them. And now, we’re in search of a product designer that wants to join our community in a scaling journey ??

What is our community? It’s a place where you:

Have a full-time remote engagement, not just outsourcing

Are surrounded by fellow designers

Receive daily support, natural feedback, and validation of design assumptions

Improve your skills with online courses and webinars

Get invitations to exclusive staff parties with 100% transfer & hotel coverage

???? If that’s exactly where you see yourself working, we will be glad to discuss this opportunity with you! Feel free to apply if you:

Have 3+ years of experience in product design and worked on at least 2 products (apps) from 0 at all stages – alone or in a team.

Are well-experienced with mobile apps (most important!) and web design.

Know your audience 🙂 and are empathetic to the user, understand user needs, and ground your decisions on these needs.

Are good at research, planning, and analyzing.

Know the importance of UX but don’t leave out a trendy UI either 😉

Can explain your solutions, as well as guide and consult the customer and suggest what’s best for the project.

Don’t mind staying in touch with the customer and becoming part of the project development team.

Know a bit about other design fields: graphic design, branding, illustration, etc.

Are fluent in English.

Can work US hours or shift your schedule to have an overlap with the US timezone.

???? We’re sure you’ve ticked all of the boxes above. But isn’t Awesomic just another place where you’d have to do a UI/UX designer’s job? Don’t worry, we know the difference in titles

?? Here, your responsibilities will be to:

Craft strategies based on user insights

Deliver professional vision through planning, prototypes, interaction design, and visuals

Collaborate with UX designers to improve product visuals

Run A/B tests of digital products

Build a long-term design strategy

???? Let us guess – that’s exactly what you’re passionate about? In this case, you must find out about how Awesomic works:

Awesomic AI algorithm matches our customers and designers that suit the request

For newbies, we assign onboarding buddies that smooth the adjustment period

Every day, designers give updates on their tasks

We only use English to work and communicate on the Awesomic platform

Twice a week, every designer gets a review call to discuss work and current challenges

Awesomic covers the cost of sick leaves as well as overtime work

Okay, are you ready to become a part of Awesomic? There’s just one thing left to do. Simply fill in the application form below – and the first stage is done ??

Do you want to make sure we are a 101% match? Here are useful links to get to know us.

And a little video from our last Design Community event [URL Removed]

How our product works (90 sec) – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

ux

ui

product design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Awesomic.io – web app to get a design done in 24h.

We created a platform for companies to match their design tasks with the best-fit designer for the job – like Uber for design.

At Awesomic you will work and develop the Product in a very fast-growing Startup.

The first investors of Unicorns, such as Bolt, Miro, and Pipedrive have already invested in Awesomic. Awesomic Clients are Reface, Lift99, SilviaTerra, Y Combinator startups, VC funds, and 500+ companies.

