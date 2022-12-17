Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for a skilled and passionate graphic designer who has solid experience in creating amazing UX and UI designs. These designs and wireless frames will then be given to our internal team to complete the final product and other backend integrations that may be needed. Your part will be the initial conceptualisation, graphic design, and implementation of the design, wireframe and structure.

You will be working from our Cape Town based office with a US-based team who has extensive experience in creating beautiful websites. You need to be able to work independently and as a team.

Requirements:

A solid understanding of WordPress and the design features within.

A strong understanding of the building blocks and principles of design to create engaging websites that can drive conversions.

You need to have an ability to understand a client’s brand and know how to communicate this through their website.

You will need extensive experience to understand the entire design process. Creating the initial idea and concept, building the wireframe, and completing the mock-ups to give a good indication of the final product.

Understanding typography and how to use it to create engaging compositions with images and other design elements.

You need to be able to absorb the client’s critique / feedback and follow with iteration to help ensure the client is happy with the final product.

The passion for design much be intrinsic to create beautiful high-end products that is valued by the client.

Other Ideal Requirements:

Strong drawing skills

Knowledge of Adobe software or equivalents

Vector editing abilities

Candidates that are shortlisted will be subject to a background check and must stay in proximity of Cape Town CBD.

Desired Skills:

WordPress

Graphic Design

Typography

Adobe

Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

