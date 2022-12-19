Application Developer Technical Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg North

As an Application Developer Technical Lead, you will be responsible for the design and development of new applications. You will work closely with our Product Managers to create compelling solutions that solve business problems. You will use your experience in software engineering to build prototypes quickly, analyze technical requirements and suggest improvements based on user research data.

Requirements

Looking for an experienced, self-driven Technical Lead to join and lead a team of experienced remote web and mobile developers.

You’ll be responsible for architecting and impleme ting engineering solutions, estimating the features, implementing high-quality software delivery processes, writing clean code, doing code reviews, ensuring the dev team delivers on product roadmaps, supporting Product Owner and other stakeholders in refining the product backlog.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Four years of experience in software development and/or technology management preferred.

3+ years of experience in software development with a strong background in relational databases and/or C#/Java, with knowledge of application development principles and architecture.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming concepts is required.

Skills & Requirements

5+ years of experience as web and/or mobile developer

Diverse experience in web and cloud solutions: tools, techniques, platforms & languages

Experience with Angular, NodeJS

High proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript

Experience with cloud architecture, containerization

Experience with setting up and managing CI/CD pipelines

Experience with delivering software within Agile methodology

Great leadership, interpersonal and communication skills

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience

Desired Skills:

Web Developer

Angular

Nodejs

JavaScript

Agile methodology

C#/Java

Cloud solutions

