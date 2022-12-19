Business Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Dec 19, 2022

Business Analyst
Responsibilities:

  • Documenting business requirements
  • Designing software solutions based on business requirements
  • Updating process scope for RPA/bots
  • Writing/updating various documentation materials
  • Communication with internal stakeholders

Requirements:

  • Attention to detail
  • Fluent English and excellent communication skills
  • General knowledge of web applications and software inner workings
  • Ability to follow a defined process
  • Knowledge of Agile/SCRUM and Atlassian/Azure DevOps is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Atlassian

