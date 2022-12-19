Business System Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Dec 19, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Business / Systems Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)

Required
Financial Services experience
At least 5 yrs. Financial services web based environment
Process Design
SQL
Integration and API

Advantageous experience

  • B.Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honors / Masters degrees advantageous)
  • Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)
  • Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous
  • At least 8 years’ experience in similar role
  • Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous
  • Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful
  • Small, medium and large project experience
  • Integration experience
  • SQL knowledge
  • Data management and data analysis experience
  • Experience of working with offshore vendors and with all users of all levels within business
  • System testing experienceAs a Senior Business Systems Analyst you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment within the Domain.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • System Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

