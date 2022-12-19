Business System Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Business / Systems Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)
Required
Financial Services experience
At least 5 yrs. Financial services web based environment
Process Design
SQL
Integration and API
Advantageous experience
- B.Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honors / Masters degrees advantageous)
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)
- Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous
- At least 8 years’ experience in similar role
- Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous
- Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful
- Small, medium and large project experience
- Integration experience
- SQL knowledge
- Data management and data analysis experience
- Experience of working with offshore vendors and with all users of all levels within business
- System testing experienceAs a Senior Business Systems Analyst you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment within the Domain.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- System Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric