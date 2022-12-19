Business System Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Business / Systems Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis

Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)

Required

Financial Services experience

At least 5 yrs. Financial services web based environment

Process Design

SQL

Integration and API

Advantageous experience

B.Com. B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics (Honors / Masters degrees advantageous)

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)

Honours degree in business/ information technology will be advantageous

At least 8 years’ experience in similar role

Experience working on IMS and GPRO advantageous

Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems useful

Small, medium and large project experience

Integration experience

SQL knowledge

Data management and data analysis experience

Experience of working with offshore vendors and with all users of all levels within business

System testing experienceAs a Senior Business Systems Analyst you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment within the Domain.

