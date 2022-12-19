Deloitte wins 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Deloitte Africa has been named as Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) EMEA Partner of the Year at the 2022 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning/ Artificial Intelligence Regional and Global Partner Awards.

The award recognises leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognise a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialisation, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognise partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers like Sparkers, Accor or develop solutions like AI for Animals.

“This Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) Partner of the Year award for the EMEA region is a great recognition for delivering customer’s projects with a focus on facilitate data insights, automate AI capabilities and innovate, and to generate value to customers like Accor or Sparkers,” says Patrick Callewaert, EMEA AWS Deloitte alliance leader at Deloitte. “We are extremely proud and honored to receive this award as a great recognition from AWS.”

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialisation areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the centre of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” says Ruba Borno, vice-president: worldwide channels and alliances at AWS. “We are honoured to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”