Dot NET Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Dot Net Full stack developer to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)a
Required
Financial Services experience
No less than 5 yrs. Dot Net, C#, React experience advantageous , Integration.
Sql
Integration and API
Qualifications and experience
- BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification
- At least 5 years’ experience in web development, using C#, ASP.NET Razor, MVC & Angular
- Solid experience in UI development using HTML5, CSS, JQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries
- Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design
- Solid experience in WCF, Web services and API’s
- Experience using .NET Core, SSRS and SSIS will be advantageous
- At least 5 years SQL development experience
- At least 3 years’ experience in performance tuning
- Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred
Competencies
- Strong analytical & problem-solving skills
- Strong planning and organising skills
- Innovative thinking
- Sound decision-making skills
- Excellent time/priority management skills
- Communicate effectively and clearly, in writing and verbally, in one-on-one and group presentation situations
- Flexible approach and ability to adapt
- Ability to translate technology into understandable concepts
- Experience of working effectively as part of a team
- Ability to multi-task
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
- Inter-personal skills
- Ability to thrive under pressure
- Professional work standards
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C# Web Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric