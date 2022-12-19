Dot NET Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Dec 19, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Dot Net Full stack developer to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)a

Required
Financial Services experience
No less than 5 yrs. Dot Net, C#, React experience advantageous , Integration.
Sql
Integration and API

Qualifications and experience

  • BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification
  • At least 5 years’ experience in web development, using C#, ASP.NET Razor, MVC & Angular
  • Solid experience in UI development using HTML5, CSS, JQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries
  • Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design
  • Solid experience in WCF, Web services and API’s
  • Experience using .NET Core, SSRS and SSIS will be advantageous
  • At least 5 years SQL development experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience in performance tuning
  • Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

Competencies

  • Strong analytical & problem-solving skills
  • Strong planning and organising skills
  • Innovative thinking
  • Sound decision-making skills
  • Excellent time/priority management skills
  • Communicate effectively and clearly, in writing and verbally, in one-on-one and group presentation situations
  • Flexible approach and ability to adapt
  • Ability to translate technology into understandable concepts
  • Experience of working effectively as part of a team
  • Ability to multi-task

Attributes

  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Honesty, integrity, and respect
  • Inter-personal skills
  • Ability to thrive under pressure
  • Professional work standards

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C# Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

