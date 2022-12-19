Dot NET Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Dot Net Full stack developer to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis

Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)a

Required

Financial Services experience

No less than 5 yrs. Dot Net, C#, React experience advantageous , Integration.

Sql

Integration and API

Qualifications and experience

BSc. Computer Science or similar, relevant IT qualification

At least 5 years’ experience in web development, using C#, ASP.NET Razor, MVC & Angular

Solid experience in UI development using HTML5, CSS, JQuery and other popular JavaScript libraries

Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design

Solid experience in WCF, Web services and API’s

Experience using .NET Core, SSRS and SSIS will be advantageous

At least 5 years SQL development experience

At least 3 years’ experience in performance tuning

Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

Competencies

Strong analytical & problem-solving skills

Strong planning and organising skills

Innovative thinking

Sound decision-making skills

Excellent time/priority management skills

Communicate effectively and clearly, in writing and verbally, in one-on-one and group presentation situations

Flexible approach and ability to adapt

Ability to translate technology into understandable concepts

Experience of working effectively as part of a team

Ability to multi-task

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Inter-personal skills

Ability to thrive under pressure

Professional work standards

Desired Skills:

C#

C# Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

