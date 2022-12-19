Front-End Developer

Dec 19, 2022

Job Specification (Front-end Web Developer):

  • Full time maintenance and feature development of Company WebConsole and eCommerce sites
  • Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
  • Create and maintain software documentation
  • Work directly with the CTO to design and develop the Web Console and eCommerce websites for on the company app platforms.
  • Design and develop User Journeys and Front-end Features of Company app
  • Integration of EOM analytics and B.I tools into the Company app platform

Candidate Experience Required:

  • Demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices
  • 3-5 Years’ experience in creating website layout/user interfaces using PHP – HTML, CSS & JavaScript
  • Solid experience in working with Restful Webservices Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
  • A strong understanding of web applications frameworks including security, session management etc.
  • Knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
  • Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools
  • Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
  • Discipline and Maturity to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines, budgets and resources
  • Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn quickly.
  • A passionate desire to innovate and improve user Journeys and User experience within online platforms

Critical Programming Experience:

  • PHP – HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Useful Experience:

  • Azure DevOps.
  • Front end languages & libraries like AngularJS, React and Server-side languages including C#, Python, PHP and .Net.
  • Webservices and C# Applications

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *