Front-End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Job Specification (Front-end Web Developer):
- Full time maintenance and feature development of Company WebConsole and eCommerce sites
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Work directly with the CTO to design and develop the Web Console and eCommerce websites for on the company app platforms.
- Design and develop User Journeys and Front-end Features of Company app
- Integration of EOM analytics and B.I tools into the Company app platform
Candidate Experience Required:
- Demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices
- 3-5 Years’ experience in creating website layout/user interfaces using PHP – HTML, CSS & JavaScript
- Solid experience in working with Restful Webservices Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
- A strong understanding of web applications frameworks including security, session management etc.
- Knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
- Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools
- Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
- Discipline and Maturity to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines, budgets and resources
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn quickly.
- A passionate desire to innovate and improve user Journeys and User experience within online platforms
Critical Programming Experience:
- PHP – HTML, CSS & JavaScript
Useful Experience:
- Azure DevOps.
- Front end languages & libraries like AngularJS, React and Server-side languages including C#, Python, PHP and .Net.
- Webservices and C# Applications
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric