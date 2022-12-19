Junior IT Tecnician – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you seeking for a new environment? Then this job is for you! A well established, fast paced manufacturer based in Montague Gardens is seeking to employe a Junior IT Technician who will report to the IT Manager.

Duties:

Installing/ configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers/scanners.

Monitoring/ maintaining computer systems and networks.

Communicate with users via phone, email/ remote diagnostics to identify and resolve reported issues.

Working wi

Requirements:

At least 3 years’ experience relevant experience

Matric

A+ certification (Must)

N+ certification (Must)

Valid driver’s license and own transport is a must!

Be able to work both independently as well as part of a team

Great problem-solving skills

If you are organised, well presented with good communication skill and able to start in January 2023 then apply now!

About The Employer:

Kelly

