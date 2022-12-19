Junior IT Tecnician

Dec 19, 2022

Are you seeking for a new environment? Then this job is for you! A well established, fast paced manufacturer based in Montague Gardens is seeking to employe a Junior IT Technician who will report to the IT Manager.

Duties:

  • Installing/ configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers/scanners.
  • Monitoring/ maintaining computer systems and networks.
  • Communicate with users via phone, email/ remote diagnostics to identify and resolve reported issues.
Requirements:

  • At least 3 years’ experience relevant experience
  • Matric
  • A+ certification (Must)
  • N+ certification (Must)
  • Valid driver’s license and own transport is a must!
  • Be able to work both independently as well as part of a team
  • Great problem-solving skills

If you are organised, well presented with good communication skill and able to start in January 2023 then apply now!

About The Employer:

Kelly

