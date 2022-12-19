Mobile Application Developer

Job Specification:
- Full time maintenance and feature development of Company Native Mobile Application features
- Design and develop Mobile Application user interface
- Work with backend Web Developer to integrate with Webservices, Messaging Systems and Sync Data
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Integrate EOM analytics and B.I tools into the Mobile Company app platform
Candidate Experience Required:
- Demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices
- 3-5 Years’ experience in designing, implementing and maintaining a Native Mobile Application Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
- Strong understand of Cloud Applications and Cloud Service Frameworks
- A strong understanding of web applications frameworks including security, session management etc.
- Knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
- Hands-on experience with Mobile Application diagnostics, Analytics tools
- Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
- Discipline and Maturity to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines, budgets and resources
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn quickly.
- A passionate desire to innovate and improve user Journeys and User experiences on the Mobile Platform
Critical Programming Experience:
- C#, Xamarin, REST Webservices
Useful Experience:
- PHP, CSS, HTTP
- Xamarin, MS-Azure DevOps
- Firebase
- MS-Azure, Azure mySQL, REDIS Cache, Kubernetes, Docker
Desired Skills:
- C#
- REST Webservices
- Xamarin
- Development Of Mobile Applications