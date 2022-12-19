Mobile Application Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Dec 19, 2022

Job Specification:

  • Full time maintenance and feature development of Company Native Mobile Application features
  • Design and develop Mobile Application user interface
  • Work with backend Web Developer to integrate with Webservices, Messaging Systems and Sync Data
  • Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
  • Create and maintain software documentation
  • Integrate EOM analytics and B.I tools into the Mobile Company app platform

Candidate Experience Required:

  • Demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices
  • 3-5 Years’ experience in designing, implementing and maintaining a Native Mobile Application Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
  • Strong understand of Cloud Applications and Cloud Service Frameworks
  • A strong understanding of web applications frameworks including security, session management etc.
  • Knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
  • Hands-on experience with Mobile Application diagnostics, Analytics tools
  • Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
  • Discipline and Maturity to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines, budgets and resources
  • Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn quickly.
  • A passionate desire to innovate and improve user Journeys and User experiences on the Mobile Platform

Critical Programming Experience:

  • C#, Xamarin, REST Webservices

Useful Experience:

  • PHP, CSS, HTTP
  • Xamarin, MS-Azure DevOps
  • Firebase
  • MS-Azure, Azure mySQL, REDIS Cache, Kubernetes, Docker

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • REST Webservices
  • Xamarin
  • Development Of Mobile Applications

