SA cybersecurity experts recognised on a global stage

IronTree has received The Acronis #CyberFit Loyalty Award in the US, given to partners for working and continuously growing with Acronis for over five years.

This is the second year in a row that IronTree was recognised at the annual Acronis Cyberfit Summit in Miami.

“IronTree has been exemplary partners. Last year, they won Best Service Provider in the Middle East and Africa Region, and now, with this award, they are an excellent example of what it takes to keep clients secure; tireless energy and a deep commitment to service,” says Peter French, Acronis GM for the Middle East and Africa region.

Steve Porter, MD of IronTree, adds: “From 16 000 partners around the world, this accolade demonstrates the solid foundation we have built for consistency. It is so important to us that a South African company has been acknowledged again. We’re a proudly African organisation.”

Acquired by Metrofile in 2021, IronTree has been expanding its SecureIT product suite to outpace the evolving cybersecurity landscape. In July, they announced a partnership with Sendmarc, offering the best cybersecurity package on the market to help businesses tackle email impersonation.

Pfungwa Serima, group CEO of Metrofile, comments: “With our holistic suite of services, we provide customers with an end-to-end solution for all aspects of their information management journey. While we are a B-BBEE Level 1 company in South Africa, this award is an example of how local empowerment can achieve global credibility, as we continue to extend our international footprint. We have seen two years of disruption, and during that time, a transition into the new world. Metrofile is going boldly into the future.”