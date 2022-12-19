Senior C# Back End Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

A Centurion company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Digitization and Virtual agents seeks the coding expertise of a Senior C# Back End Developer to develop, maintain and support a backend system. The successful candidate must possess a 3-year BSc Degree in Computer Science (NQF Level 7), have 3+ years Development work experience and have strong C#.8.0 Programming including Generics, LINQ and Lambda Expressions, Asynchronous Programming & Pattern Matching. You must also have proficiency in .Net Core 5.0, ASP.Net Core 5.0, Entity Framework Core 5.0, Web API/Swagger, SignalR/gRPC, understand OpenAPI Initiative and experience with Azure DevOps, Azure Cloud & Continuous Integration Pipelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant 3-year BSc Degree in Computer Science (NQF Level 7).

Experience/Skills –

Non-negotiables:

3+ Years Development work experience.

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 Programming language including – Generics LINQ and Lambda Expressions Asynchronous Programming Pattern Matching



Other –

.Net Core 5.0.

ASP.Net Core 5.0.

Entity Framework Core 5.0.

Web API / Swagger.

SignalR or gRPC.

Experience with the End-to-end Systems Development Lifecycle.

Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines.

Experience with Azure Cloud environment.

Understanding of the OpenAPI Initiative.

Advantageous –

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Git Version Control, branching, and pull requests.

Microsoft Cognitive Services.

Google Cloud Services.

Amazon Web Services.

MSSQL / Azure SQL Server.

GPT-3.

Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime.

Machine Learning and Mathematical skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills.

Have good communication skills and be a self-motivated individual.

