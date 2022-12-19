Senior SAP Consultant – Functional – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Senior SAP Consultant – Functional. This is a 6 Month Contract.
Description:
- Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implement, configures, supports and maintains SAP system.
- Plays a key role in realization, under limited direction, of business benefits in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system i.
- Understand business requirements, systems and process and data.
- Ability to source of data and design data models.
- Conduct UAT and Quality assurance testing.
- Strong reporting and Business Intelligence (BI).
- Advantage SAP BW and BI experience within a shared services environment.
- 5-10 years’ experience.
- Previous agile experience.
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- Business Intelligence
- QA Testting