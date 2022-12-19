Senior SAP Consultant – Functional

We are looking for a Senior SAP Consultant – Functional. This is a 6 Month Contract.
Description:

  • Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implement, configures, supports and maintains SAP system.
  • Plays a key role in realization, under limited direction, of business benefits in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system i.
  • Understand business requirements, systems and process and data.
  • Ability to source of data and design data models.
  • Conduct UAT and Quality assurance testing.
  • Strong reporting and Business Intelligence (BI).
  • Advantage SAP BW and BI experience within a shared services environment.
  • 5-10 years’ experience.
  • Previous agile experience.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW
  • Business Intelligence
  • QA Testting

