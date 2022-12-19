Senior SAP Consultant – Functional

We are looking for a Senior SAP Consultant – Functional. This is a 6 Month Contract.

Description:

Performs business and systems analysis, designs, implement, configures, supports and maintains SAP system.

Plays a key role in realization, under limited direction, of business benefits in multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system i.

Understand business requirements, systems and process and data.

Ability to source of data and design data models.

Conduct UAT and Quality assurance testing.

Strong reporting and Business Intelligence (BI).

Advantage SAP BW and BI experience within a shared services environment.

5-10 years’ experience.

Previous agile experience.

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

Business Intelligence

QA Testting

