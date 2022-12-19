Software Technician – Gauteng Centurion

The main purpose of this position is to assist clients with the installation, support and training of company approved Software and Hardware.
- To conduct the require pre and post installation inspections.
- To efficiently install company approved Hardware and Software at clients’ sites.
- To trouble shoot and problem solve during the installation process.
- To complete all relevant administration efficiently as per the Policies and Procedures.
-
To liaise with the Helpdesk ensuring Software is licensed and vehicles are transferred to the customer base as per the relevant Policies and Procedures.
-
To provide general on-going support to allocated clients, including Software and Hardware problem solving and assisting with Software upgrades.
- To ensure that all Software bugs/problems are logged on the correct database on a regular basis.
-
To ensure that the Branch In-house Software and Hardware Platform is running smoothly at all times.
-
To complete administrative tasks as per Company specifications (Example work sheets, job cards etc,)
-
To strictly adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.
- To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.
Qualifications and Requirements
- Grade 12/Matric
- Minimum 2 years relevant experience
- A+ and N+
- MS Office (Word – Excel – PowerPoint) – Intermediate
- Valid Drivers’ License
Desired Skills:
- Software Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric