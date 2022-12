Software Test Manager – Gauteng Primrose

We are looking for a Software Test Manager in the Finance/Insurance sector, East Rand

Requirements

A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in testing

Relevant experience in testing with automated testing tools

An appropriate Testing tertiary qualification will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices

JIRA

XRAY for JIRA

Postman

Swagger

SQL Server Management Studio (or similar database management tools)

Desired Skills:

jira

swagger

sql

