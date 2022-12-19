Software Test Manager

We are looking for a Software Test Manager who has experience working with automated testing tools in a Financial Services environment to provide mentoring and guidance on the implementation and execution of test methodology and strategy for the Test team and support the overall organization with carrying out all levels of software testing (planning, analysis, design and execution) as part of the full SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) in order to deliver high quality solutions on projects.

A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in testing

Relevant experience in testing with automated testing tools

An appropriate Testing tertiary qualification will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge of Test automation principles and practices

JIRA

XRAY for JIRA

Postman

Swagger

SQL Server Management Studio (or similar database management tools)

Desired Skills:

jira

swagger

sql

Learn more/Apply for this position