Systems Analyst at QEs

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Systems Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)
Required
Financial Services experience
At least 5 yrs. Financial services web based environment
SQL
Integration and API
Advantageous experience
- Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis
- B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable
- +5 years Systems Analysis experience
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Investment industry
- Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous
- Exposure to C#, XML, JSON
- 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous
- Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years
- Experience in SQL stored procedures essential
- Demonstrated knowledge of object oriented analysis and design
- Strong data analysis skills
- Strong Application Design expertise
- Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous
- Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric