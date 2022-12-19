Systems Analyst at QEs

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Systems Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis

Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)

Required

Financial Services experience

At least 5 yrs. Financial services web based environment

SQL

Integration and API

Advantageous experience

Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis

B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable

+5 years Systems Analysis experience

3 – 5 years’ experience in the Investment industry

Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous

Exposure to C#, XML, JSON

3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous

Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years

Experience in SQL stored procedures essential

Demonstrated knowledge of object oriented analysis and design

Strong data analysis skills

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous

Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

