Systems Analyst at QEs – Western Cape Bellville

Dec 19, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Systems Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)

Required
Financial Services experience
At least 5 yrs. Financial services web based environment
SQL
Integration and API

Advantageous experience

  • Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis
  • B.Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable
  • +5 years Systems Analysis experience
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Investment industry
  • Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous
  • Exposure to C#, XML, JSON
  • 3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous
  • Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years
  • Experience in SQL stored procedures essential
  • Demonstrated knowledge of object oriented analysis and design
  • Strong data analysis skills
  • Strong Application Design expertise
  • Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous
  • Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

