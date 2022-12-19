Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Test Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)a
Required
Financial Services experience
At least 3 yrs. Web API Testing, SQL, database testing.
Integration and API
The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:
- Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
- Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
- Integration impact test analysis
- Defining the appropriate tests required
- Gathering and managing the Test Data
- Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)
- Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Post implementation production support (after care)
- Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric