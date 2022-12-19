Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Test Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis

Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)a

Required

Financial Services experience

At least 3 yrs. Web API Testing, SQL, database testing.

Integration and API

The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:

Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates

Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes

Integration impact test analysis

Defining the appropriate tests required

Gathering and managing the Test Data

Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)

Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards

Perform defect logging and reporting

Post implementation production support (after care)

Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

