Test Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Dec 19, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a Test Analyst to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)a

Required
Financial Services experience
At least 3 yrs. Web API Testing, SQL, database testing.
Integration and API

The following outcomes will be expected from the Test Analyst:

  • Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
  • Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
  • Integration impact test analysis
  • Defining the appropriate tests required
  • Gathering and managing the Test Data
  • Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)
  • Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
  • Perform defect logging and reporting
  • Post implementation production support (after care)
  • Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

