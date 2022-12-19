Test Analyst (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

EXECUTE quality assurance activities and be accountable for consistent output of QA processes as the next Test Analyst sought by Centurion company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Digitization and Virtual agents. In collaboration with the Business Analyst assigned to a project, you will also help design test cases based on functional and non-functional requirements and obtain signoff from business. The ideal candidate requires Matric/Grade 12, a relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent, have 5 years’ Manual and/or Automated Software Testing, solid knowledge of Finance functions such as Payments and Collections processes, Credit Control, Commission Processing, SDLC and exposure to Agile Methodology. Any ISEB, ISTQB, SQL, Scripting and TIA experience in addition, will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Create and maintain the required testing documentation, reports, and communications.

Maintain the integrity of the Testing environment.

Responsible for tracking defects to closure.

Responsible for Sanity Testing in production post-deployment to production.

May be required to attend CAB meetings leading up to deployment to production.

May also be required to provide ongoing support to business in filtering queries raised and liaising with Developers. This is also likely to include logging of defects for Developers to attend to the issue raised.

Maintain awareness of best practices and industry standards.

In conjunction with Business Analysts, provide support to Learning area in the development and signoff of training material particularly on systems.

Provide support to automation of manual test cases on an ongoing basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years of experience in Manual and/or Automated Software Testing.

Knowledge in Finance functions e.g., Payments and Collection processes, Credit Control, Commission Processing, etc.

Solid understanding and experience with the SDLC.

Exposure to Agile Methodology.

Advantageous –

Extensive TIA Testing experience combined with short-term insurance experience.

Intermediate knowledge of SQL and Scripting.

Recognised Certification e.g., ISEB, ISTQB.

COMMENTS:

