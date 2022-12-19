UI UX Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a UX Developer to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis

Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)

Required

Financial Services expreince

3 years plus working experience

Working with responsive web design.

React exposure will be advantageous

Responsibilities

Understand product specifications and user psychology

Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback

Create personas through user research and data

Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success

Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs

Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)

Work with UI designers to implement attractive designs

Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers

Keep abreast of competitor products and industry trends

We are looking for a UX Designer to design software and platforms that meet people’s needs. You will combine interfaces and workflows to enhance user experience.

In this role, you should be an analytical and creative designer who is able to grasp user needs and solve problems. A strong portfolio of successful UX and other technical projects is essential.

Ultimately, you will make our product more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.

Desired Skills:

UX

UI

Web

React

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position