UI UX Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) has a requirement for a UX Developer to join them on a 12 month independent contract basis
Hybrid work model ( 2-3 days in office)
Required
Financial Services expreince
3 years plus working experience
Working with responsive web design.
React exposure will be advantageous
Responsibilities
- Understand product specifications and user psychology
- Conduct concept and usability testing and gather feedback
- Create personas through user research and data
- Define the right interaction model and evaluate its success
- Develop wireframes and prototypes around customer needs
- Find creative ways to solve UX problems (e.g. usability, findability)
- Work with UI designers to implement attractive designs
- Communicate design ideas and prototypes to developers
- Keep abreast of competitor products and industry trends
We are looking for a UX Designer to design software and platforms that meet people’s needs. You will combine interfaces and workflows to enhance user experience.
In this role, you should be an analytical and creative designer who is able to grasp user needs and solve problems. A strong portfolio of successful UX and other technical projects is essential.
Ultimately, you will make our product more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.
Desired Skills:
- UX
- UI
- Web
- React
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric