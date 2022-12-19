Job Specification (Web Services & Functional Web Developer):
- Full time maintenance and feature development of backend web services and core application functions on company app.
- Assist with modernisation of certain Monolithic PHP features to micro-services architecture.
- Integrate and expose Core data operations functions with front end web features
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Work directly with the CTO to design and develop new features on the company app platform.
- Integration of EOM analytics and B.I tools into the company app platform
Experience Required:
- Demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices
- 3-5 Years’ experience in designing, implementing, and maintaining Restful Webservices Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
- Strong understand of Cloud Applications and Cloud Service Framworks
- A strong understanding of web applications frameworks including security, session management etc.
- Knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
- Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools
- Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
- Discipline and Maturity to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines, budgets and resources
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn quickly.
- A passionate desire to innovate and improve user Journeys and User experience within online platforms
Critical Programming Experience:
- C#, REST Webservices
Useful Experience:
- Xamarin, MS-Azure DevOps.
- MS-Azure, Azure mySQL, REDIS Cache, Kubernetes, Docker
- Advanced SQL, Apache Nifi, PostgreSQL
Desired Skills:
- C#
- REST Webservices
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric