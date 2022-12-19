Web Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Dec 19, 2022

Job Specification (Web Services & Functional Web Developer):

  • Full time maintenance and feature development of backend web services and core application functions on company app.
  • Assist with modernisation of certain Monolithic PHP features to micro-services architecture.
  • Integrate and expose Core data operations functions with front end web features
  • Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
  • Create and maintain software documentation
  • Work directly with the CTO to design and develop new features on the company app platform.
  • Integration of EOM analytics and B.I tools into the company app platform

Experience Required:

  • Demonstrated experience in writing well designed, testable, efficient code by using benchmarked software development practices
  • 3-5 Years’ experience in designing, implementing, and maintaining Restful Webservices Integrating data from various back-end services and databases
  • Strong understand of Cloud Applications and Cloud Service Framworks
  • A strong understanding of web applications frameworks including security, session management etc.
  • Knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development
  • Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools
  • Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
  • Discipline and Maturity to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines, budgets and resources
  • Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn quickly.
  • A passionate desire to innovate and improve user Journeys and User experience within online platforms

Critical Programming Experience:

  • C#, REST Webservices

Useful Experience:

  • Xamarin, MS-Azure DevOps.
  • MS-Azure, Azure mySQL, REDIS Cache, Kubernetes, Docker
  • Advanced SQL, Apache Nifi, PostgreSQL

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • REST Webservices
  • Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

