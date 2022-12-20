Azure Architect / Azure DevOps Engineer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a solutions-driven Azure Architect / Azure DevOps Engineer whose core role will be to help plan, build and support the Azure infrastructure and platform is sought by a cutting-edge Data Security Specialist. You will also be expected to develop architecture documentation for existing infrastructure and new integrations while managing Azure costs. The ideal candidate will preferably require a relevant tertiary qualification with at least 5+ years’ solid Azure experience working in a team environment including Enterprise cloud architecture, Azure DevOps, Linux, PowerShell, Bash and experience working in a startup and Agile workspace.

DUTIES:

Manage the Azure platform.

Ensure the Azure platform is compliant with security requirements.

Manage Azure DevOps.

Service Engineering/Analytics Azure requirements.

Develop architecture documentation for existing infrastructure and new integrations.

Manage Azure costs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary education preferable.

5+ Years of solid Azure experience working in a team environment.

Enterprise cloud architecture experience.

Azure DevOps experience.

Previous Development experience.

Linux experience.

PowerShell + Bash.

Experience in start-ups and Agile workspace.

Some Azure resources we work with:

App Services

Azure Functions

Synapse Analytics

Power BI

Virtual Machines

Blob/Data Lake accounts

SQL Server

Azure Defender

Active Directory

Log Analytics

Sentinel

VNET

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to adapt with the fast-paced nature of the business and learn on the job.

Solutions-focused.

Accountable and responsible.

Empowering.

Goal-oriented.

Attention to detail.

Persistent.

Problem-solving.

