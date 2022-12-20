Business Analyst (Remote)

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst for a remote position.

The current project has to do with European Taxation, travel and expenses. We are building up a team that is currently expanding monthly to meet the growing demands of the successful rollouts.

Responsibilities:

Documenting business requirements

Designing software solutions based on business requirements

Updating process scope for RPA/bots

Writing/updating various documentation materials

Communication with internal stakeholders

Requirements:

Attention to detail

Fluent English and excellent communication skills

General knowledge of web applications and software inner workings

Ability to follow a defined process

Knowledge of Agile/SCRUM and Atlassian/Azure DevOps is a plus

Desired Skills:

Agile/Scrum

Atlassian/Azure DevOps

Business Analyst

Designing software solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position