Business Analyst (Remote)

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst for a remote position.
- The current project has to do with European Taxation, travel and expenses. We are building up a team that is currently expanding monthly to meet the growing demands of the successful rollouts.
Responsibilities:
- Documenting business requirements
- Designing software solutions based on business requirements
- Updating process scope for RPA/bots
- Writing/updating various documentation materials
- Communication with internal stakeholders
Requirements:
- Attention to detail
- Fluent English and excellent communication skills
- General knowledge of web applications and software inner workings
- Ability to follow a defined process
- Knowledge of Agile/SCRUM and Atlassian/Azure DevOps is a plus
Desired Skills:
- Agile/Scrum
- Atlassian/Azure DevOps
- Business Analyst
- Designing software solutions