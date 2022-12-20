Business Analyst (Remote)

Dec 20, 2022

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst for a remote position.

  • The current project has to do with European Taxation, travel and expenses. We are building up a team that is currently expanding monthly to meet the growing demands of the successful rollouts.

Responsibilities:

  • Documenting business requirements
  • Designing software solutions based on business requirements
  • Updating process scope for RPA/bots
  • Writing/updating various documentation materials
  • Communication with internal stakeholders

Requirements:

  • Attention to detail
  • Fluent English and excellent communication skills
  • General knowledge of web applications and software inner workings
  • Ability to follow a defined process
  • Knowledge of Agile/SCRUM and Atlassian/Azure DevOps is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Agile/Scrum
  • Atlassian/Azure DevOps
  • Business Analyst
  • Designing software solutions

