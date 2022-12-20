C# Full Stack Senior Developer

We are looking for Intermediate/Senior C# Full Stack Developers interested in new opportunities.

Technical Stack:

Key skills include C#, .Net Core, MS SQL

HTML / CSS / Javascript / Typescript / Bootstrap / JQuery

NET specific will include: MVC / WCF / Entity Framework

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS

TFS / Azure Dev Ops

Requirements

7+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack.

Ability to adhere to coding Standards.

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines.

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Data access.

Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idomatic patterns, and RegEx.

Understanding of OOP.

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design.

Design principles and architectural and design patterns.

Concepts such as IoC.

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC.

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques.

Ability to define quality in context of software development.

Banking Industry experience.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net CORE

Javascript

MVC

RESTful API/SOAP

Azure DevOps

