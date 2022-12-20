Data Analyst (Lead) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful international company who is offering a remote or hybrid or office based role, you can choose. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Contributing towards any data migration.

Communicating with customers to obtain customer reference data.

Tracking the completeness of customer reference data and following-up with the relevant party to ensure any pending reference data is received.

Understanding the completeness of data and representing this to management.

Determining the reference data requirement of each team within the program delivery.

Coordinating the loading of reference data.

Resolving reference data escalation issues with the relevant parties.

Supporting data migration where there is new reference data uncovered.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field, or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience working with reference data.

Familiarity with the main reference data entities in SV (CB and CM) and how they are used.

Experience liaising with the architects and development teams to understand any new entities.

Experience explaining what the solution needs in a business friendly way that customers will understand.

Experience presenting the larger picture of reference data across several entities.

Desired Skills:

Reference Data

Data Analyst

Migration

