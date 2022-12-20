ERP Systems Analyst – QAD at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

A Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville seeks the expertise of an ERP Systems Analyst whose role will be to maintain and support existing ERP application software. You will determine the ERP needs of a client and translate them into ERP system specifications while also assisting in troubleshooting issues and writing knowledge base articles/work instructions, testing the system and training the end users on the ERP program. You will also be involved in brainstorming new ways to add more functionality to systems and review ERP process for non-value-added activities. The ideal candidate must have at least 4 years’ System Analysis experience in an ERP environment including in-depth working knowledge of ERP applications and processing within a Manufacturing environment, experience with supporting major ERP upgrades and/or implementations and able to integrate ERP with other applications.

DUTIES:

Maintain and support existing ERP application software.

Responsible for managing ERP work requests.

Resolve ERP Help Desk issues.

Support ERP system upgrades and new module implementations.

Design / Develop / Maintain customized modules based on user requirements.

Create and maintain interfaces to other systems around ERP

Write instruction manuals for systems

Train end users.

Consult with Managers to determine what role the systems play in the business.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 4 years of System Analysis experience in ERP environment.

In-depth working knowledge in ERP applications and processing within a Manufacturing environment.

Demonstrated experience with supporting major ERP upgrades and/or implementations.

Experience in integrating ERP with other applications.

Experience in manufacturing industry is preferred.

Advantageous –

Familiarity with QAD ERP and Oracle NetSuite.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter and passionate.

Good analytical skills.

Quick learner who requires minimum supervision and possesses good problem-solving skills.

Team player with good communication and interpersonal skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

ERP

Systems

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position