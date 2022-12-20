Information Technology Officer at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Dec 20, 2022

This position is responsible for ensuring that all IT and related needs are met. SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd is a Company with services operating 24/7, which means the IT Officer must make arrangements to be on call at all times for urgent matters based on operational requirements.

DEVICES

  • Setting up devices for new users
  • Monitoring devices and providing maintenance / repairs as needed
  • Tracking devices issued to users and updating the asset register

SYSTEMS

  • Ensuring all IT-related systems are running smoothly (e.g. internet connection, VoIP / phone lines, print / scan / copy systems, etc.) and resolving issues
  • Ensuring all devices and systems have the necessary software with appropriate licenses
  • Ensuring data backups are in place
  • Developing system redundancies for foreseeable issues and downtime

PROJECTS

  • Researching opportunities for upgrade or development of software / hardware / infrastructure

  • Engaging with 3rd party suppliers where needed and acting as the first point of contact

  • Providing regular and ad hoc reports on various activities
  • Device age and usage issues
  • Maintenance / repair interventions
  • Malware interventions
  • Trends and patterns
  • Ensuring sufficient stocks and supplies through monitoring usage and timeously requesting purchases
  • Managing resources to promote efficiency by monitoring usage patterns and expenditure
  • Providing support for staff in all offices and in remote locations

REQUIRED SKILLS / QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE

  • 5 years’ experience in IT Support
  • Knowledge of systems engineering / device maintenance / server administration / networking installation and maintenance / online storage solutions
  • Problem solving and decision-making
  • Attention to detail
  • Organisation and prioritising

NON NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENT

  • Driver’s license and own reliable transport
  • Matric
  • Diploma – IT

Desired Skills:

  • Communication And Interpersonal Skills
  • Information Systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

