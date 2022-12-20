Information Technology Officer at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

This position is responsible for ensuring that all IT and related needs are met. SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd is a Company with services operating 24/7, which means the IT Officer must make arrangements to be on call at all times for urgent matters based on operational requirements.

DEVICES

Setting up devices for new users

Monitoring devices and providing maintenance / repairs as needed

Tracking devices issued to users and updating the asset register

SYSTEMS

Ensuring all IT-related systems are running smoothly (e.g. internet connection, VoIP / phone lines, print / scan / copy systems, etc.) and resolving issues

Ensuring all devices and systems have the necessary software with appropriate licenses

Ensuring data backups are in place

Developing system redundancies for foreseeable issues and downtime

PROJECTS

Researching opportunities for upgrade or development of software / hardware / infrastructure

Engaging with 3rd party suppliers where needed and acting as the first point of contact

Providing regular and ad hoc reports on various activities

Device age and usage issues

Maintenance / repair interventions

Malware interventions

Trends and patterns

Ensuring sufficient stocks and supplies through monitoring usage and timeously requesting purchases

Managing resources to promote efficiency by monitoring usage patterns and expenditure

Providing support for staff in all offices and in remote locations

REQUIRED SKILLS / QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE

5 years’ experience in IT Support

Knowledge of systems engineering / device maintenance / server administration / networking installation and maintenance / online storage solutions

Problem solving and decision-making

Attention to detail

Organisation and prioritising

NON NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENT

Driver’s license and own reliable transport

Matric

Diploma – IT

Desired Skills:

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Information Systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

