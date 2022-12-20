Information Technology Officer at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

This position is responsible for ensuring that all IT and related needs are met. SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd is a Company with services operating 24/7, which means the IT Officer must make arrangements to be on call at all times for urgent matters based on operational requirements.
DEVICES
- Setting up devices for new users
- Monitoring devices and providing maintenance / repairs as needed
- Tracking devices issued to users and updating the asset register
SYSTEMS
- Ensuring all IT-related systems are running smoothly (e.g. internet connection, VoIP / phone lines, print / scan / copy systems, etc.) and resolving issues
- Ensuring all devices and systems have the necessary software with appropriate licenses
- Ensuring data backups are in place
- Developing system redundancies for foreseeable issues and downtime
PROJECTS
-
Researching opportunities for upgrade or development of software / hardware / infrastructure
-
Engaging with 3rd party suppliers where needed and acting as the first point of contact
- Providing regular and ad hoc reports on various activities
- Device age and usage issues
- Maintenance / repair interventions
- Malware interventions
- Trends and patterns
- Ensuring sufficient stocks and supplies through monitoring usage and timeously requesting purchases
- Managing resources to promote efficiency by monitoring usage patterns and expenditure
- Providing support for staff in all offices and in remote locations
REQUIRED SKILLS / QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE
- 5 years’ experience in IT Support
- Knowledge of systems engineering / device maintenance / server administration / networking installation and maintenance / online storage solutions
- Problem solving and decision-making
- Attention to detail
- Organisation and prioritising
NON NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENT
- Driver’s license and own reliable transport
- Matric
- Diploma – IT
Desired Skills:
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- Information Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Other Information Technology
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma