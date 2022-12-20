INTERMEDIATE C# BACK-END DEVELOPER – REMOTE / CENTURION BASED DEV HOUSE @ R850k PER ANNUM at e-Merge IT

NEW WORK IN at a specialised software dev house and consultancy, known for their cutting-edge automation solutions to key clients around SA. The current need is for Intermediate C# Back-End Developer’s to develop, maintain and support a cloud-based platform and P-a-a-S backend system. This team is redefining modern services using Analytics, Intelligent Automation and RPA. You can expect greenfield type work with a high learning culture.

The right guy/gal for the job must be a natural problem solver; who knows their craft and enjoys clean robust coding. A special interest in Microsoft Cognitive Services, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence would serve you well.

This is what you need to secure an interview:

3-5 years solid dev experience.

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including: Generics, LINQ and Lambda expressions, Asynchronous programming, Pattern matching

A deep understanding for: .Net Core 5.0, Asp.Net Core, Entity Framework Core, LINQ, Lambda expressions, Web API / Swagger, SignalR or gRPC

Experience with the end-to-end systems development lifecycle

Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines

Experience with Azure Cloud Environment

Understanding of the OpenAPI initiative

Qualifications:

BSc degree in computer science. NQF Level 7 essential

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications for the win

Desired Skills:

C#

LINQ

API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

