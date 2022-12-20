INTERMEDIATE C# SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (C# / .NET CORE / ANGULAR /PHP) – CAPE TOWN @ R820k P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN for Intermediate C# Software Developer to join a technically stable financial services group. You will be working on a CRM Platform within wealth creation and preservation, asset management and insurance.

The right person for the job is an analytical thinker with a can-do attitude. The team calls for innovation, assertiveness, attention to detail, and good problem-solving skills.

If you want to join this company with strong emphasis on personal service and IT innovation, then this opportunity is for you. The team is hybrid with offices in Belville Cape Town.

Requirements:

4-8 years’ experience in software development with key focus on the Microsoft stack.

You are skilled in C#, .NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, WEB API, Entity Framework

On the front end, the team are using Angular 10+ so skills here will serve you well.

Financial services knowledge is key

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development

Agile / Scrum experience

Very good understanding of the software development process

PHP knowledge for the win

Qualification:

A relevant tertiary qualification in IT

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R820K per annum depending on experience and ability.

