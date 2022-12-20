Microsoft, Viasat to deliver access to underserved communities

Microsoft and Viasat has announced a new partnership to help deliver Internet access to 10-million people around the world, including 5-million in Africa.

Viasat is the first satellite partner to work with Microsoft’s Airban Initiative. The two companies will deepen Airband’s work in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Guatemala, Mexico and the US, and will expand the programme in Senegal and Angola.

The new global partnership for Airband is an important step in reaching the Initiative’s expanded goal of delivering internet access to a quarter of a billion people across the world, including 100 million people on the continent of Africa, by the end of 2025.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at the UN, an estimated 37% of the world’s population – or 2,9-billion people – have still never used the Internet. Satellite allows internet access to reach remote areas that previously have had few, if any, options for conventional connectivity.

Working together, the companies will combine expertise and assets to help enable telehealth, distance learning and education, precision agriculture, clean power and other services to reach new areas through the transformational provision of power and connectivity. They will collaborate to provide and pilot technologies including, but not limited to, satellites (both Geostationary Orbit and Low Earth Orbit (LEO)) and fixed wireless.

“While the African opportunity is immense, one of the challenges facing the continent is infrastructure expansion which would enable the acceleration of digital transformation and facilitate a connected African continent. Critical infrastructure enablers are needed to accelerate digital transformation and the adoption of digital technologies. The Airband Initiative is vital in helping to accelerate broadband access for rural communities,” says Kunle Awosika, MD of Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office.

Nearly one-third of the world’s population is lacking online access to education, better medical care, business opportunities, connection with family, and more. And most of this population lives in just 20 countries across Africa and the Global South. Universal, affordable internet access is part of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and by focusing a large portion of this new partnership on Africa, Microsoft and Viasat are working to deliver connectivity and digital literacy for better education, healthcare and economic opportunity in critical markets.

“Connecting the world is an expansive and challenging goal, and we believe it is equally important that it is done in a way that is sustainable, responsible, and inclusive,” says Mark Dankberg, CEO and chairman of Viasat. “Viasat’s mission is to keep space safe and accessible for everyone by responsibly using it as a shared resource to benefit humanity. The partnership with Microsoft is another important step in bringing affordable internet service across Africa, Latin America and the US, as both companies continue breaking down barriers to bridge the digital divide and make significant progress towards digital equity and inclusion.”

Through Airband, Microsoft has already delivered high-speed internet access to more than 51-million people globally, including over 4-million in unserved US rural communities and an additional 47-million in 16 unserved and underserved countries outside of the US.